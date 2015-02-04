bwm
Dentsu Australia merges Isobar under Merkle and BWM
Five months after growing Isobar's offering in Australia with the addition of Accordant, the agency has become the latest target of consolidation.
Dentsu Aegis confirms previously denied BWM acquisition
AUSTRALIA - Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a majority stake in the BWM Group in Australia for an undisclosed sum.
BWM Melbourne wins Brown Brothers wine business
MELBOURNE - Belgiovane Williams Mackay has won the business for Australian wine brand Brown Brothers in a competitive pitch against two unnamed agencies.
BWM Melbourne adds to and reshuffles senior management
MELBOURNE - Belgiovane Williams Mackay (BWM) Melbourne has hired David Heard as its new head of planning and promoted Nicole Miranda from group account director to general manager.
BWM Melbourne takes on Carl Ratcliff as managing director
MELBOURNE - Belgiovane Williams Mackay (BWM) has appointed planning specialist Carl Ratcliff as managing director of its Melbourne office.
Qantas shortlists three media agencies, and four creative shops
SYDNEY - Qantas has shortlisted seven agencies in concurrent reviews of its creative and media accounts, leaving incumbents M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy Australia out of the running for the key prizes.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins