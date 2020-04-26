budget
Dentsu postpones Q1 financial results due to COVID-19 impact
The holding company also discusses asking banks for extra credit.
The big squeeze: Events in the age of procurement
How can event professionals best navigate the new purchasing environment?
Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers
HONG KONG – Well-established brands can learn from the world of scrappy startups. 'Growth hacking' melds tech savvy with social strategies and a 100 per cent user focus to pioneer a following and build profitability.
Tune Hotels assigns PRC Interactive to penetrate China's OTA market
CHINA - Budget hotel brand Tune Hotels has given PRC Interactive a two-year digital marketing assignment to penetrate China's online travel agency (OTA) market.
Global marketing budgets, and inspiration, shift away from US: WFA
GLOBAL - Marketers are increasingly shifting both their marketing budgets and their quest for best practice to emerging markets including those in Asia, while placing less attention on the country that has long been the undisputed center of the advertising universe, the US.
