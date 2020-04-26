budget

Dentsu postpones Q1 financial results due to COVID-19 impact
Apr 26, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Dentsu postpones Q1 financial results due to COVID-19 impact

The holding company also discusses asking banks for extra credit.

The big squeeze: Events in the age of procurement
Feb 28, 2018
Megan Gell

The big squeeze: Events in the age of procurement

How can event professionals best navigate the new purchasing environment?

Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers
Jan 28, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Growth-hack your brand to discover new customers

HONG KONG – Well-established brands can learn from the world of scrappy startups. 'Growth hacking' melds tech savvy with social strategies and a 100 per cent user focus to pioneer a following and build profitability.

Tune Hotels assigns PRC Interactive to penetrate China's OTA market
Apr 3, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tune Hotels assigns PRC Interactive to penetrate China's OTA market

CHINA - Budget hotel brand Tune Hotels has given PRC Interactive a two-year digital marketing assignment to penetrate China's online travel agency (OTA) market.

Global marketing budgets, and inspiration, shift away from US: WFA
Mar 15, 2012
Emily Tan

Global marketing budgets, and inspiration, shift away from US: WFA

GLOBAL - Marketers are increasingly shifting both their marketing budgets and their quest for best practice to emerging markets including those in Asia, while placing less attention on the country that has long been the undisputed center of the advertising universe, the US.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia