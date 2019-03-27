brand marketing
As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans
Three market watchers—Nielsen, Digimind and Euromonitor—provide some fresh insights on how consumers are thinking, acting and spending.
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape
Through tech revolutions to ethical dilemmas, automotive marketers are having to stay ahead of consumer demands, expectations and fears to stay relevant. Audi, Nissan and WE Communications explain how...
WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.
Higher expectations see consumers wanting less promise and more proof
The Brands in Motion report—spanning across eight markets, 90 brands and some 27,000 consumers and B2B decision-makers—served as the backbone for 2018’s breakfast briefing event.
How industry leaders in Hong Kong are finding stability
21 September event seeks to shed light on rational vs. emotional audience attitudes, the era of brand responsibility, and the 'new consumer'.
Vivo is beating giants at the global game
Laser-focused on capturing the sports community, smartphone brand Vivo scores a hat-trick—announcing its sponsorship of the next two FIFA World Cups, plus NBA China and e-sports
