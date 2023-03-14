Search
brand activations
Mar 14, 2023
Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?
Is it game over for the metaverse, or is it just getting started? Many brands gambled and lost last year. Have lessons been learned? And what are the next evolutions of metaverse brand activations we'll likely see this year?
Mar 22, 2019
3 out-of-the-box brand activations at SXSW
From an immersive Game of Thrones world to a 'tree' that serves beer from its branches.
Oct 8, 2018
Feast of the senses at experiential Samsung event
Fine dining becomes interactive at Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus month-long campaign in Taipei.
