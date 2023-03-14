brand activations

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?
Mar 14, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Is it game over for the metaverse, or is it just getting started? Many brands gambled and lost last year. Have lessons been learned? And what are the next evolutions of metaverse brand activations we'll likely see this year?

3 out-of-the-box brand activations at SXSW
Mar 22, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

From an immersive Game of Thrones world to a 'tree' that serves beer from its branches.

Feast of the senses at experiential Samsung event
Oct 8, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Fine dining becomes interactive at Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus month-long campaign in Taipei.

