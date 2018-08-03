Search
brand activation
1 day ago
Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social
Coronavirus pandemic has meant that many of the events that the company usually puts on were not able to take place.
Aug 3, 2018
Lego Technic creates live brand experience in China
The activation showcased the brand’s functional systems with a variety of interactive challenges inspired by mechanical engineering.
Jun 6, 2012
TBWA picks Eleven PR New Zealand founder for regional role
ASIA-PACIFIC - In a move intended to bolster its region-wide capabilities in brand activation, experiential marketing, and public relations, TBWA has appointed Kelly Bennett, founder and managing partner of Eleven PR New Zealand, to a regional role.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins