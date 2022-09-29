boss

Suntory Beverage & Food calls media review in APAC
Sep 29, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

The $65 million account is spread across multiple markets involving beverages and health supplements.

Moving Suntory tribute is uncharacteristically light on product shots
Apr 26, 2017
David Blecken

Boss coffee built a commentary around professional commitment and friendship.

Weber Shandwick to enhance Ferragamo's perfume brands in China
Feb 28, 2014
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has added Ferragamo Parfums PR AOR to its luxury clientele portfolio with the aim of raising awareness of its various perfumes among digitally sophisticated Chinese consumers.

How to convince your boss to use social media
Jul 15, 2011
Juan Sanchez

Juan Sanchez, community manager at Waggener Edstrom, gives pointers on how to convince reluctant bosses to invest in social media marketing.

