Search
boss
Sep 29, 2022
Suntory Beverage & Food calls media review in APAC
The $65 million account is spread across multiple markets involving beverages and health supplements.
Apr 26, 2017
Moving Suntory tribute is uncharacteristically light on product shots
Boss coffee built a commentary around professional commitment and friendship.
Feb 28, 2014
Weber Shandwick to enhance Ferragamo's perfume brands in China
BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has added Ferragamo Parfums PR AOR to its luxury clientele portfolio with the aim of raising awareness of its various perfumes among digitally sophisticated Chinese consumers.
Jul 15, 2011
How to convince your boss to use social media
Juan Sanchez, community manager at Waggener Edstrom, gives pointers on how to convince reluctant bosses to invest in social media marketing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins