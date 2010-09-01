bmb

BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy account
1 day ago
Charlotte Rawlings

BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy account

The agency will devise a long-term creative platform to support the mobility service’s new global team.

VIDEO: BMB's Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness in conversation with Campaign India
Sep 1, 2010
Bindu Nair Maitra

VIDEO: BMB's Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness in conversation with Campaign India

Trevor Beattie, Andrew McGuinness on BMB's India ambitions and why the BMB-Madison JV makes sense

Cheil Worldwide takes a stake in Paris-based ad agency Herezie
May 19, 2010
Jane Leung

Cheil Worldwide takes a stake in Paris-based ad agency Herezie

SEOUL - Cheil Worldwide has confirmed a strategic alliance with French start-up agency Herezie, with Andrea Stillacci, Luc Wise and Pierre Callegari in charge of the operation.

Will Cheil's reputation be enough for BMB to stake a claim in Asia?
Mar 18, 2010
Kenny Lim

Will Cheil's reputation be enough for BMB to stake a claim in Asia?

With the proposed roll-out of Cheil's Beattie McGuinness Bungay (BMB) agency brand in Asia-Pacific later this year, the region will finally start to see what the Korean giant has in mind for its expensive acquisition. Here is what four industry experts had to say.

