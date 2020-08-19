black lives matter
Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.
AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.
How advertising fuels racist myths in sport
The best and worst of how we deal with race as a society is exaggerated in sport, so the myths surrounding it must be re-examined.
BLM: Brands don't need to be saviours, but can't be silent
Netflix and Yorkshire Tea earned praise for their reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement, but Starbucks came off as inauthentic, according to a report from TBWA's 65dB social-insight unit, which looked at how BLM brand activism landed around the world.
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals
Research asked UK and US professionals how industry was responding to Black Lives Matter.
