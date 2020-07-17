beverage
Which F&B brands take the cake in Asia’s food fight?
ASIA’s TOP 1000 BRANDS: Nestle once again makes itself known as the cream of the crop while powerhouses Heinz and Nescafe continue to chomp their way to the top.
Hong Kong adspend declined 0.3 per cent in July: admanGo
HONG KONG - Adspend in Hong Kong held steady in July, despite Samsung increasing its adspend 200 per cent and P&G reducing its spend 17 per cent year-on-year (YOY), according to admanGo's latest adspend report.
Coca-Cola suffers brand damage due to quality problems in China
CHINA - Coca-Cola has scored the lowest among 12 mainstream beverage brands in a Chinese consumer satisfaction survey, dropping six spots since a prior edition of the survey two years ago.
Suntory song aims to boost Japan morale
Suntory, the Japanese beverage company, has brought together over 70 popular local artists and celebrities, many of whom have featured in its advertising promotions over the years, to produce two songs aimed at revitalising the spirit of the beleaguered nation.
CASE STUDY: Big hits for Oishi Green Tea Boobs viral
Thailand's Oishi tea has released a hilarious viral video with close-up boobie shots to generate traffic and brand recognition online.
Frucor Beverages appoints Australian agency Bulldozer for product relaunch
SYDNEY – Bulldozer, an independent Australian creative agency, has been appointed by Frucor Beverages to re-launch its Angostura Lemon, Lime & Bitters (LLB) drink.
