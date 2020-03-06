Search
benckiser
Mar 6, 2020
Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes
The company behind brands like Durex, Lysol and Mucinex brand is restructuring operations to become less siloed and more efficient.
Jun 30, 2010
Agencies boycott Reckitt Benckiser media pitch in India
NEW DELHI - A bitter fight has erupted between Reckitt and the advertising industry in India over the past month, after the consumer goods company's decision to impose a pitch fee for its media buying business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins