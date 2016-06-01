belgium

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach
21 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach

Belgium's APD-GBA is the lead enforcer on internet privacy for the European Union, so its findings will be seen as significant across the Continent.

JCDecaux antagonises clients, on purpose
Jun 1, 2016
Ad Nut

JCDecaux antagonises clients, on purpose

From Belgium: "The mistake", for JCDecaux by BBDO Belgium

Brand World Cup: Korea bests Belgium, although not on the pitch
Jun 27, 2014

Brand World Cup: Korea bests Belgium, although not on the pitch

Promoting its Brand Asset Valuator (BAV), a long-running quantitative study that tracks 50,000 brands in 51 countries, Y&R has prepared a series of head-to-head brand comparisons that parallel matches in the FIFA World Cup. In this instalment, although Korea may have lost to Belgium in last night's action, the outcome is different when it comes to the countries' respective iconic brands.

