Behind the scenes: Megaforce on shooting the John Lewis Christmas ad
Clement Gallet and Raphaël Rodriguez talk Campaign through the making of this year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign.
BEHIND THE SCENES with Shangri-La’s ‘It’s in our nature’ campaign
HONG KONG - Brendan Inns, vice-president of brand communications at Shangri La Hotel & Resorts, and Adam O'Conor, managing director at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, tell Media the story behind Shangri-La's new global brand campaign 'It's in our nature'.
BEHIND THE SCENES with Standard Chartered's 'Here for good' campaign
SINGAPORE - TBWA, the agency behind Standard Chartered's 'Here for good' campaign, takes us behind the scenes for a look at the alternative talent they recruited for the making of this campaign.
