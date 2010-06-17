behind the scenes

Behind the scenes: Megaforce on shooting the John Lewis Christmas ad
19 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Behind the scenes: Megaforce on shooting the John Lewis Christmas ad

Clement Gallet and Raphaël Rodriguez talk Campaign through the making of this year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign.

BEHIND THE SCENES with Shangri-La’s ‘It’s in our nature’ campaign
Jun 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEHIND THE SCENES with Shangri-La’s ‘It’s in our nature’ campaign

HONG KONG - Brendan Inns, vice-president of brand communications at Shangri La Hotel & Resorts, and Adam O'Conor, managing director at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, tell Media the story behind Shangri-La's new global brand campaign 'It's in our nature'.

BEHIND THE SCENES with Standard Chartered's 'Here for good' campaign
Jun 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEHIND THE SCENES with Standard Chartered's 'Here for good' campaign

SINGAPORE - TBWA, the agency behind Standard Chartered's 'Here for good' campaign, takes us behind the scenes for a look at the alternative talent they recruited for the making of this campaign.

