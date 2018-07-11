balance

Urgent need for better pitch practice to protect agency staff's mental health
1 day ago
Kate Magee

Urgent need for better pitch practice to protect agency staff's mental health

Agencies' poor practice on pitching is causing unnecessary pressure for staff, finds UK pitch consultancy survey

Why part-time works, even for the most senior global roles
Jul 11, 2018
Fred Levron

Why part-time works, even for the most senior global roles

FCB's Fred Levron discusses the life-changing power of time off

Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Aug 21, 2017
Theodora Lau

Agency life or life passions? Why not both

Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

6 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

7 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

10 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video