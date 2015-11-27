b2c

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?

SOUNDING BOARD: B2B companies have relied on rational and sedate, data-driven marketing strategies historically, but as they face up to younger decision makers, we ask if they need to change tack and embrace more creativity in their communication.

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
1 day ago
Jerone Larson

How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers

Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.

Inbound marketing giving SMEs a competitive edge
Nov 27, 2015
Gabey Goh

Inbound marketing giving SMEs a competitive edge

SINGAPORE - Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) are using inbound marketing to challenge the marketing budgets of bigger competitors.

Content creation a top challenge for Asian marketers: HubSpot
Nov 13, 2015
Gabey Goh

Content creation a top challenge for Asian marketers: HubSpot

SINGAPORE - Creating content for international audiences and hiring top talent are ongoing challenges specifically for Asian marketers, according to a new survey by HubSpot.

From digital long-tail effects to 'corrupted' talent in China: DigitalMediaWorks highlights
Aug 30, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

From digital long-tail effects to 'corrupted' talent in China: DigitalMediaWorks highlights

SHANGHAI - At the second DigitalMediaWorks, taking place today in Shanghai, China's digital experts explored five questions on the minds of both digital natives and migrants in the country.

Taobao's B2C portal Tmall calls creative pitch for new projects in 2012
Jun 1, 2012
Benjamin Li

Taobao's B2C portal Tmall calls creative pitch for new projects in 2012

SHANGHAI - Tmall.com, Taobao flagship store on the mainland's business-to-consumer shopping platform, has called a creative agency pitch. A number of 4A agencies, including incumbent Lowe, have participated in the presentation, which took place yesterday.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

7 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

10 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?