b2c
Is B2B marketing in need of an urgent re-invention?
SOUNDING BOARD: B2B companies have relied on rational and sedate, data-driven marketing strategies historically, but as they face up to younger decision makers, we ask if they need to change tack and embrace more creativity in their communication.
How to combine B2B’s rational skills with B2C's creativity to target decision makers
Now more than ever, brands need to continue to uncover what drives customers, develop content that’s relevant for the right people, and deliver this content at the right time and place, writes the B2B lead at VCCP.
Inbound marketing giving SMEs a competitive edge
SINGAPORE - Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) are using inbound marketing to challenge the marketing budgets of bigger competitors.
Content creation a top challenge for Asian marketers: HubSpot
SINGAPORE - Creating content for international audiences and hiring top talent are ongoing challenges specifically for Asian marketers, according to a new survey by HubSpot.
From digital long-tail effects to 'corrupted' talent in China: DigitalMediaWorks highlights
SHANGHAI - At the second DigitalMediaWorks, taking place today in Shanghai, China's digital experts explored five questions on the minds of both digital natives and migrants in the country.
Taobao's B2C portal Tmall calls creative pitch for new projects in 2012
SHANGHAI - Tmall.com, Taobao flagship store on the mainland's business-to-consumer shopping platform, has called a creative agency pitch. A number of 4A agencies, including incumbent Lowe, have participated in the presentation, which took place yesterday.
