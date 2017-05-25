axiata

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata

EXCLUSIVE: The win, following a pitch, includes above- and below-the-line work for three of the telco's brands.

Unlockd secures partnership with Axiata
May 25, 2017
Matthew Miller

Unlockd secures partnership with Axiata

Deal gives Unlockd direct access to mobile carriers in eight countries.

Indonesia’s telecom major shifts media duties to Mindshare
Mar 27, 2015
Gunjan Prasad

Indonesia’s telecom major shifts media duties to Mindshare

INDONESIA - Mindshare Indonesia has scooped the media duties of PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL), the third largest mobile operator in the country, with a subscriber base of about 55 million users.

Motricity exits Asia after Axiata loss
Jan 26, 2012
Magz Osborne

Motricity exits Asia after Axiata loss

KUALA LUMPUR – Mobile marketing services company Motricity is withdrawing from Asia after losing key client Axiata earlier this month.

The Amazing Race Asia 4 tops regional ratings for AXN
Jan 10, 2011
Magz Osborne

The Amazing Race Asia 4 tops regional ratings for AXN

SINGAPORE - The Amazing Race Asia (TARA) Season 4, which concluded in December 2010, took SPE Networks – Asia’s flagship action and adventure channel AXN to the top spot in its timeslot ratings among international channels in the region.

AXN's new partners Hilton, Axiata for fourth season of The Amazing Race Asia
Sep 16, 2010
Unknown Unknown

AXN's new partners Hilton, Axiata for fourth season of The Amazing Race Asia

SINGAPORE – AXN has released The Amazing Race Asia (TARA) for the online premiere of its fourth season tonight, a week before its pan-regional TV broadcast on 23 September. New sponsors Axiata and Hilton Hotels and Resorts have replaced season two and three advertiser Standard Chartered Bank.

