axiata
M&C Saatchi Indonesia gets brand-building call from XL Axiata
EXCLUSIVE: The win, following a pitch, includes above- and below-the-line work for three of the telco's brands.
Unlockd secures partnership with Axiata
Deal gives Unlockd direct access to mobile carriers in eight countries.
Indonesia’s telecom major shifts media duties to Mindshare
INDONESIA - Mindshare Indonesia has scooped the media duties of PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL), the third largest mobile operator in the country, with a subscriber base of about 55 million users.
Motricity exits Asia after Axiata loss
KUALA LUMPUR – Mobile marketing services company Motricity is withdrawing from Asia after losing key client Axiata earlier this month.
The Amazing Race Asia 4 tops regional ratings for AXN
SINGAPORE - The Amazing Race Asia (TARA) Season 4, which concluded in December 2010, took SPE Networks – Asia’s flagship action and adventure channel AXN to the top spot in its timeslot ratings among international channels in the region.
AXN's new partners Hilton, Axiata for fourth season of The Amazing Race Asia
SINGAPORE – AXN has released The Amazing Race Asia (TARA) for the online premiere of its fourth season tonight, a week before its pan-regional TV broadcast on 23 September. New sponsors Axiata and Hilton Hotels and Resorts have replaced season two and three advertiser Standard Chartered Bank.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins