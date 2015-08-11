autos

The top 10 car brands in Asia-Pacific
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

A car is the most expensive consumer good many people will ever buy. But cars are also a source of fantasy—both for those who can't afford one at all and for those who would like to upgrade. See which auto brands Asia admires most in this special report.

Top 1000 2015: Disruption and evolution on the road to new car ownership
Aug 11, 2015
Nielsen

Global auto sales have grown every year since 2009’s recession, and though growth appears to be slowing, 2015 should still bring positive news.

PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
Jul 20, 2015
Nielsen

An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.

Foreign carmakers create sub-brands specifically for China
Apr 29, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Responding to the government’s call, automotive joint ventures have in recent years introduced a series of China-only marques, with the practice continuing this year at the 2013 Shanghai Motor Show.

