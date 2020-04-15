associations

IAB announces 2020 co-chairs and board members
Apr 15, 2020
Staff Writer

The new co-chairs will join current Southeast Asia and India CEO Miranda Dimopoulos.

AIPC, ICCA, and UFI form global alliance
Jun 26, 2019
Staff Writer

The associations supergroup will choose collaboration over competition.

GainingEdge appoints global head of associations
May 23, 2019
Staff Writer

“Every association is either focussing sharply on issues of disruption right now, or they need to be."

PCMA rolls out data intelligence service
May 23, 2019
Kim Benjamin

Those signed up to the service will pay an initial set-up fee alongside a 12-month rolling licence, with the cost based on the size of the CRM database.

UFI elects 2020-2021 president
May 17, 2019
Staff Writer

Anbu Varathan is the first Indian to helm the role in the association's history.

Association meetings can greatly benefit local communities: GainingEdge
May 2, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

All it takes is a sense of goodwill and a bit of pre-planning.

