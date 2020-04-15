associations
IAB announces 2020 co-chairs and board members
The new co-chairs will join current Southeast Asia and India CEO Miranda Dimopoulos.
AIPC, ICCA, and UFI form global alliance
The associations supergroup will choose collaboration over competition.
GainingEdge appoints global head of associations
“Every association is either focussing sharply on issues of disruption right now, or they need to be."
PCMA rolls out data intelligence service
Those signed up to the service will pay an initial set-up fee alongside a 12-month rolling licence, with the cost based on the size of the CRM database.
UFI elects 2020-2021 president
Anbu Varathan is the first Indian to helm the role in the association's history.
Association meetings can greatly benefit local communities: GainingEdge
All it takes is a sense of goodwill and a bit of pre-planning.
