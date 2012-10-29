asian paints

Amazon, Asian Paints and Tata Tea: India's most purposeful brands
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Zomato, Samsung, Jio, and Surf Excel also appear high on Kantar's list of the market's most purposeful brands.

Challenges in Nepal keep agencies and marketers at bay
Oct 29, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Even as they draw up plans for Myanmar, multinational network agencies are reluctant to enter neighbouring Nepal owing to the moderate reach of traditional media, frequent power outages and the scarcity of media measurement tools, say leading marketers in the region.

