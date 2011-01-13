as watson group

Search
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hanks Lee, A.S. Watson Group
With a proven track record of purpose-led marketing that goes beyond business numbers, Lee strives to transform Watsons into the top health and beauty brand in two-thirds of its operating markets.
Jan 13, 2011
Start Creative hires British ad veteran Cally Williams as GM
HONG KONG - Start Creative Hong Kong has appointed British ad agency veteran Cally Williams as its general manager, effective in January.
Apr 23, 2010
ZenithOptimedia scoops bulk of Watsons' regional media
ASIA-PACIFIC - After a final two-way pitch, it is understood that ZenithOptimedia has beaten incumbent OMD to the bulk of the regional media account for health and beauty retail chain Watsons.
