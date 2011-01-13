as watson group

Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hanks Lee, A.S. Watson Group

With a proven track record of purpose-led marketing that goes beyond business numbers, Lee strives to transform Watsons into the top health and beauty brand in two-thirds of its operating markets.

Jan 13, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Start Creative Hong Kong has appointed British ad agency veteran Cally Williams as its general manager, effective in January.

Apr 23, 2010
Kate Nicholson

ASIA-PACIFIC - After a final two-way pitch, it is understood that ZenithOptimedia has beaten incumbent OMD to the bulk of the regional media account for health and beauty retail chain Watsons.

