arc worldwide

Vandana Verma quits as COO of Arc Worldwide
Dec 20, 2019
Campaign India Team

Vandana Verma quits as COO of Arc Worldwide

She was only elevated to COO at Arc Worldwide in June this year.

ARC Worldwide gets shopper marketing and retail knowledge centre in India
Nov 6, 2019
Campaign India Team

ARC Worldwide gets shopper marketing and retail knowledge centre in India

The agency has appointed Khushbu Kaushal as the head of the division

Leo Burnett Malaysia names managing director
Oct 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett Malaysia names managing director

KUALA LUMPUR - Leo Burnett Malaysia and Arc Worldwide have appointed Robert Kay (pictured) as managing director, effective this month.

Arc Worldwide picks up comms duties for Sri Lanka Telecom
Apr 26, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Arc Worldwide picks up comms duties for Sri Lanka Telecom

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected Arc Worldwide Sri Lanka to manage its PR, events and activation assignments, after a pitch involving nine other advertising and activations agencies.

CASE STUDY: Leo Burnett brings Cannes Lions 2010 to the world
Jul 20, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Leo Burnett brings Cannes Lions 2010 to the world

Leo Burnett Chicago made sure no one missed out on the action at Cannes Lions 2010 with ‘David on Demand’ on duty at the annual advertising festival.

Singapore Army launches tender for creative agency
Jun 7, 2010
Kenny Lim

Singapore Army launches tender for creative agency

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has launched a tender for a creative agency to handle its advertising account and recruitment campaigns in Singapore.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia