arc worldwide
Vandana Verma quits as COO of Arc Worldwide
She was only elevated to COO at Arc Worldwide in June this year.
ARC Worldwide gets shopper marketing and retail knowledge centre in India
The agency has appointed Khushbu Kaushal as the head of the division
Leo Burnett Malaysia names managing director
KUALA LUMPUR - Leo Burnett Malaysia and Arc Worldwide have appointed Robert Kay (pictured) as managing director, effective this month.
Arc Worldwide picks up comms duties for Sri Lanka Telecom
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected Arc Worldwide Sri Lanka to manage its PR, events and activation assignments, after a pitch involving nine other advertising and activations agencies.
CASE STUDY: Leo Burnett brings Cannes Lions 2010 to the world
Leo Burnett Chicago made sure no one missed out on the action at Cannes Lions 2010 with ‘David on Demand’ on duty at the annual advertising festival.
Singapore Army launches tender for creative agency
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has launched a tender for a creative agency to handle its advertising account and recruitment campaigns in Singapore.
