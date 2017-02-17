apa

1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Havas acquires Australian Public Affairs to bolster its H/Advisors network in the APAC region

The acquisition of one of Australia’s most prominent public affairs consultancies is part of the continued investment to grow Havas’ strategic advisory network across Asia-Pacific.

Feb 17, 2017
David Blecken

Why APA's anti-Semitism is no big deal in Japan

The president of the hotel and real estate company has a knack for upsetting Chinese and Jewish people. But it's unlikely to do the brand much damage at home.

