Search
apa
1 day ago
Havas acquires Australian Public Affairs to bolster its H/Advisors network in the APAC region
The acquisition of one of Australia’s most prominent public affairs consultancies is part of the continued investment to grow Havas’ strategic advisory network across Asia-Pacific.
Feb 17, 2017
Why APA's anti-Semitism is no big deal in Japan
The president of the hotel and real estate company has a knack for upsetting Chinese and Jewish people. But it's unlikely to do the brand much damage at home.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins