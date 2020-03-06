Search
anish daryani
1 day ago
M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
The agency will be responsible for a "massive" domestic and international campaign launching in 2021.
Mar 6, 2020
Disturbing campaign forces you to visualise child marriage
Harrowing and necessary work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia.
Apr 4, 2016
Anish Daryani to lead Phibious Indonesia as CEO
INDONESIA - Phibious Group has promoted Anish Daryani to the role of CEO of Phibious Indonesia, to lead their business in Southeast Asia’s largest market.
