M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account

The agency will be responsible for a "massive" domestic and international campaign launching in 2021.

Disturbing campaign forces you to visualise child marriage
Mar 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Disturbing campaign forces you to visualise child marriage

Harrowing and necessary work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia.

Anish Daryani to lead Phibious Indonesia as CEO
Apr 4, 2016
Gabey Goh

Anish Daryani to lead Phibious Indonesia as CEO

INDONESIA - Phibious Group has promoted Anish Daryani to the role of CEO of Phibious Indonesia, to lead their business in Southeast Asia’s largest market.

