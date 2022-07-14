Search
andy polansky
Jul 14, 2022
Dxtra agencies reporting to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky after Polansky retirement
The holding company is not planning to replace the recently retired Dxtra CEO.
Jul 18, 2019
Andy Polansky named Interpublic CMG CEO; Gail Heimann appointed Weber Shandwick chief
The world's second-largest PR agency has a new CEO.
Aug 24, 2017
Weber Shandwick's health check
As the pace of growth slows, the PR juggernaut eyes the health business in Asia as a growing opportunity.
