Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

The Audi film—featuring HK star Andy Lau—is under fire for word-for-word similarities to a poem constructed by a Chinese influencer on Douyin.

Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers
Mar 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - The city's aging population is a fact of life, and although many older citizens have little money and others favour saving over spending, some agency executives argue that marketers have been neglecting an influential demographic segment.

Solvit et Titus's four-minute TVC devoted to long-lasting love, wristwatches
Dec 4, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Following the success of a love-themed TVC last year, Solvil et Titus and McCann Wordgroup have launched a new story, “100 Years of Love”, which in an apparent nod to enduring love, also lasts for quite a long time.

Middle-age male celebrities are top of the pops in China brand endorsement league: Millward Brown
May 3, 2012
Benjamin Li

Millward Brown's China Celebrity Z 2012 Q1 Report shows that 43 per cent of brands in China used at least one celebrity as their brand ambassador. Middle-age male celebrities like Jackie Chan, Andy Lau and Jet Li hold the top spots, while female and younger celebrities have more of a following in social media. Here are some interesting findings from the report.

DMG launches Chinese remake of Hollywood rom-com 'What women want'
Jan 31, 2011
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - DMG Entertainment is rolling out romantic-comedy Wo Zhi Nu Ren Xin, a remake of the 2000 Hollywood romantic comedy blockbuster 'What women want'.

Osim launches uDivine massage chair with Andy Lau
Nov 17, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

SINGAPORE – Osim has recruited Hong Kong celebrity Andy Lau to be the face of a new brand campaign for its uDivine massage chair.

