andreas krasser

Getting punched in the face: 8 lessons from a rough year
Jul 21, 2020
Andreas Krasser

Getting punched in the face: 8 lessons from a rough year

Start a gang and use the power of symbolism, but don't drink the Kool-Aid: DDB's Hong Kong CEO imparts wisdom from a year of managing through multiple crises.

My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk
Jan 14, 2020
Andreas Krasser

My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk

F**k politics, plus nine other bits of wisdom that DDB Group's Hong Kong CEO picked up during his climb up the agency ladder.

