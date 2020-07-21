Search
andreas krasser
Jul 21, 2020
Getting punched in the face: 8 lessons from a rough year
Start a gang and use the power of symbolism, but don't drink the Kool-Aid: DDB's Hong Kong CEO imparts wisdom from a year of managing through multiple crises.
Jan 14, 2020
My 10 best pieces of career advice for young agency folk
F**k politics, plus nine other bits of wisdom that DDB Group's Hong Kong CEO picked up during his climb up the agency ladder.
