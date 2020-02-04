Search
Feb 4, 2020
Amnesty International restructures global comms team as agency
Move is consequence of cuts in NGO's global operations and follows branding exercise last year.
Sep 11, 2019
Amnesty poster campaign focuses on the mighty pen
THE WORK: 'Single signature' for Amnesty International by Grey Indonesia
Feb 20, 2017
Censored-book shop, disappearing art highlight threats to expression
Amnesty International, with Ogilvy and Brand Union, makes a statement about erosion of freedom in Hong Kong.
