Nov 21, 2019
Alimama’s Yvonne Chang: embracing change
Alimama ups the ante on its digital marketing offerings.
Sep 26, 2019
Alimama’s makeover for the digital age
Alimama launches Alimama PI, a measurement that evaluates the impact of marketing on purchasing intent.
Dec 20, 2018
Alimama goes all-in on OTT
The company reveals new strategy for brand marketers exploring the medium.
Dec 12, 2017
Spring festival an emotional rollercoaster for Chinese consumers: Alimama
New research shows role of mixed feelings in rising middle-class consumption patterns.
Sep 26, 2017
Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms
Strategic partnership involves integration of solutions on [m]Platform and Uni Marketing.
