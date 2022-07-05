airtel
Airtel Payments Bank hires Shilpi Kapoor as CMO
Kapoor moves from American Express.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel
The marketing head for the mobile operator has thwarted the omnipresent threat of Reliance Jio in India by investing in an OTT aggregation service and launching a digital ads business.
Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?
Rediffusion Y&R brings in Tarvinderjit Singh to boost creative team
NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y & R, Delhi has strengthened its creative team further with the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head of copy.
Airtel reveals new global identity
JWT has conceptualised the new campaign, timed to coincide with the brand relaunch and promote the brand's upcoming 3G services.
JWT takes US$864 million Bharti Airtel business in India
MUMBAI – Bharti Airtel has moved its creative business reportedly worth US$864 million from Rediffusion Y&R to JWT India after 15 years with the agency.
