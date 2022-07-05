airtel

Airtel Payments Bank hires Shilpi Kapoor as CMO
Jul 5, 2022
Campaign India Team

Kapoor moves from American Express.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The marketing head for the mobile operator has thwarted the omnipresent threat of Reliance Jio in India by investing in an OTT aggregation service and launching a digital ads business.

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
Jul 29, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?

Rediffusion Y&R brings in Tarvinderjit Singh to boost creative team
Aug 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y & R, Delhi has strengthened its creative team further with the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head of copy.

Airtel reveals new global identity
Nov 22, 2010
Campaign India Team

JWT has conceptualised the new campaign, timed to coincide with the brand relaunch and promote the brand's upcoming 3G services.

JWT takes US$864 million Bharti Airtel business in India
Aug 16, 2010
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI – Bharti Airtel has moved its creative business reportedly worth US$864 million from Rediffusion Y&R to JWT India after 15 years with the agency.

