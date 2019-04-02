aic

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

A new campaign and film series from TSLA for the Agency for Integrated Care wants everyday caregivers to recognise their role, so they can ask for help.

Tech platforms wary over proposed new Singapore law tackling fake news
Apr 2, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Coalition of tech brands says it’s “deeply disappointed” over bill calling for up to S$1 million fines for social networks.

Ebay, Yahoo, Google, Nokia and Skype launch Asia Internet Coalition
Jun 14, 2011
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Five major technology players - Ebay, Yahoo, Google, Nokia and Skype - have joined forces to launch a new industry association. The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) aims to promote understanding and resolution of internet policy issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

