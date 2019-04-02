Search
aic
1 day ago
Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers
A new campaign and film series from TSLA for the Agency for Integrated Care wants everyday caregivers to recognise their role, so they can ask for help.
Apr 2, 2019
Tech platforms wary over proposed new Singapore law tackling fake news
Coalition of tech brands says it’s “deeply disappointed” over bill calling for up to S$1 million fines for social networks.
Jun 14, 2011
Ebay, Yahoo, Google, Nokia and Skype launch Asia Internet Coalition
HONG KONG - Five major technology players - Ebay, Yahoo, Google, Nokia and Skype - have joined forces to launch a new industry association. The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) aims to promote understanding and resolution of internet policy issues in the Asia-Pacific region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins