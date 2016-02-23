aia carnival

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a sponsorship powerhouse
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a sponsorship powerhouse

After a four-year hiatus, the AIA Carnival has returned to Hong Kong's harbourfront with no shortage of visitors and interest. Campaign explores how sponsors have proved critical to the event's continued success.

Why AIA believes its HK carnival pays off, even with awful weather
Feb 23, 2016
Matthew Miller

Why AIA believes its HK carnival pays off, even with awful weather

AIA's sponsorship of the recently concluded AIA Great European Carnival surely didn't come cheap. But the insurer is quite happy with its investment despite historically wet and cold weather during its run. Here’s why.

