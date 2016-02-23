Search
Why Hong Kong's AIA Carnival is becoming a sponsorship powerhouse
After a four-year hiatus, the AIA Carnival has returned to Hong Kong's harbourfront with no shortage of visitors and interest. Campaign explores how sponsors have proved critical to the event's continued success.
Feb 23, 2016
Why AIA believes its HK carnival pays off, even with awful weather
AIA's sponsorship of the recently concluded AIA Great European Carnival surely didn't come cheap. But the insurer is quite happy with its investment despite historically wet and cold weather during its run. Here’s why.
