Search
agility
Oct 14, 2019
Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills
Getting the right mix in your team is crucial.
Mar 29, 2018
Agility ramps up digitisation of event logistics with new partnership
Agility Fairs & Events will work with UnaBiz to provide built-in environmental monitoring capabilities for clients.
Oct 19, 2012
Rich Asians use Apple, fly to Paris and drive BMWs: Agility
ASIA-PACIFIC - Motivated by personal rewards that lead to social status, Asia’s wealthy spend on Apple, trips to Paris, BMW and Sony, according to a report by Agility Research & Strategy.
May 2, 2012
Agility Research & Strategy appoints director for research solutions
SINGAPORE - Luxury market research firm Agility Research and Strategy has appointed Philip Tiongson as director for research solutions, a newly created position. Tiongson joins from Mediacom where he was a director of analytics.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins