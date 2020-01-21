agency review

Jan 21, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching.

PepsiCo Australia appoints Match for media strategy
Dec 1, 2010
Unknown Unknown

SYDNEY – PepsiCo Australia has appointed independent locally-owned Match Media to handle its media strategy, following an agency review involving several agencies.

UPDATE: China Mobile review to cover creative, digital, media buying and planning
Sep 17, 2010
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Following an initial report yesterday, Campaign has learned that China Mobile's agency review will cover creative, digital and media buying and planning duties across its full portfolio of products.

Vietnamobile and Mobifone review creative accounts in Vietnam
Jul 23, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

HO CHI MINH CITY - Vietnamobile and Mobifone, two of Vietnam's four biggest mobile service providers, have called a creative pitch.

