agency review
Jan 21, 2020
Burberry kicks off global media review
Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching.
Dec 1, 2010
PepsiCo Australia appoints Match for media strategy
SYDNEY – PepsiCo Australia has appointed independent locally-owned Match Media to handle its media strategy, following an agency review involving several agencies.
Sep 17, 2010
UPDATE: China Mobile review to cover creative, digital, media buying and planning
BEIJING - Following an initial report yesterday, Campaign has learned that China Mobile's agency review will cover creative, digital and media buying and planning duties across its full portfolio of products.
Jul 23, 2010
Vietnamobile and Mobifone review creative accounts in Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY - Vietnamobile and Mobifone, two of Vietnam's four biggest mobile service providers, have called a creative pitch.
