Search
advertising standards authority
1 day ago
Temu shopping adverts banned for sexualising a young girl and objectifying women
Chinese-owned online retailer Temu has had five adverts banned in the UK, one that was found to be ‘portraying a child in sexual way’.
Jan 8, 2018
When trust is snapped
Diageo's decision to pull ads from Snapchat following an ASA ruling reflects a broader problem with media trust, argues the global MD of the company's luxury portfolio.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins