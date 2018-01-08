advertising standards authority

Temu shopping adverts banned for sexualising a young girl and objectifying women
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Temu shopping adverts banned for sexualising a young girl and objectifying women

Chinese-owned online retailer Temu has had five adverts banned in the UK, one that was found to be ‘portraying a child in sexual way’.

When trust is snapped
Jan 8, 2018
James Thompson

When trust is snapped

Diageo's decision to pull ads from Snapchat following an ASA ruling reflects a broader problem with media trust, argues the global MD of the company's luxury portfolio.

