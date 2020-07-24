advertising revenue

Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users
Jul 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users

Social-media platform's monetisable daily active users were up a third, but total revenues fell by a fifth in the second quarter of 2020.

TV still the 'big time', but...
Oct 28, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

TV still the 'big time', but...

HONG KONG - As Casbaa hosts its annual conference here, the organisation is about to release a report that shows the number of multichannel TV homes in Asia Pacific has grown past 500 million. But that doesn't mean TV executives should feel safe.

US$3 billion in Vietnam ad revenue this year? 'Unrealistic', agency heads say
Aug 30, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

US$3 billion in Vietnam ad revenue this year? 'Unrealistic', agency heads say

VIETNAM - A recent report by the Advertising Research and Training Institute (ARTI) disclosed that ad revenue in Vietnam was expected to surge to US$3 billion in 2011. However, four heads of advertising agencies in the country warn that Vietnam has to weather its current economic problems before serious growth can occur.

Will TV, digital continue to grow at the expense of other media? Join the debate.
Feb 23, 2011
Staff Reporters

Will TV, digital continue to grow at the expense of other media? Join the debate.

Latest figures show that television and digital advertising revenues continue to grow at the expense of other media. But is this just temporary or an irreversible trend?

