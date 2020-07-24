advertising revenue
Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users
Social-media platform's monetisable daily active users were up a third, but total revenues fell by a fifth in the second quarter of 2020.
TV still the 'big time', but...
HONG KONG - As Casbaa hosts its annual conference here, the organisation is about to release a report that shows the number of multichannel TV homes in Asia Pacific has grown past 500 million. But that doesn't mean TV executives should feel safe.
US$3 billion in Vietnam ad revenue this year? 'Unrealistic', agency heads say
VIETNAM - A recent report by the Advertising Research and Training Institute (ARTI) disclosed that ad revenue in Vietnam was expected to surge to US$3 billion in 2011. However, four heads of advertising agencies in the country warn that Vietnam has to weather its current economic problems before serious growth can occur.
Will TV, digital continue to grow at the expense of other media? Join the debate.
Latest figures show that television and digital advertising revenues continue to grow at the expense of other media. But is this just temporary or an irreversible trend?
