Search
advertising ban
Jun 25, 2020
How much power do brands have to change Facebook's behaviour with boycotts?
Ben & Jerry's, The North Face and Patagonia have pulled advertising in an attempt to force platform to change stance on hate speech.
Nov 29, 2010
Obesity figures prompt renewed call for junk food ad ban in Singapore
SINGAPORE – The latest statistics showing diabetes rising to a 12-year high have led health minister Khaw Boon Wan to back the Health Promotion Board’s plans to curb fast-food advertising, particularly to children.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins