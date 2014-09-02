advertiser of the year

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Jane Wakely "absolutely thrilled" to earn Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year award, with Asia-Pacific serving as a "huge source of creativity and innovation" for Mars.

Mars named 2021 Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

The award recognises the brand for outstanding creative excellence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Spikes Asia reveals Advertiser of the Year
Sep 2, 2014
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity announced that the Coca-Cola Company - Asia-Pacific will receive this year's Advertiser of the Year award.

Ikea named Cannes Lions Advertiser of the Year 2011
May 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Swedish home furnishing retail company Ikea has been named Advertiser of the Year 2011 for the 58th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Spikes Asia names Uniqlo Advertiser of the Year 2010
Sep 8, 2010
Marie Green

ASIA-PACIFIC - Japanese retail chain Uniqlo has been named Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year 2010.

