advertiser of the year
Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success
Jane Wakely "absolutely thrilled" to earn Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year award, with Asia-Pacific serving as a "huge source of creativity and innovation" for Mars.
Mars named 2021 Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year
The award recognises the brand for outstanding creative excellence across the Asia-Pacific region.
Spikes Asia reveals Advertiser of the Year
SINGAPORE - The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity announced that the Coca-Cola Company - Asia-Pacific will receive this year's Advertiser of the Year award.
Ikea named Cannes Lions Advertiser of the Year 2011
GLOBAL - Swedish home furnishing retail company Ikea has been named Advertiser of the Year 2011 for the 58th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Spikes Asia names Uniqlo Advertiser of the Year 2010
ASIA-PACIFIC - Japanese retail chain Uniqlo has been named Spikes Asia Advertiser of the Year 2010.
