accreditation

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US

The Media Ratings Council accreditation loss will push the industry toward use of alternative currencies.

TCEB certifies 114 business-event venues
May 14, 2018
Staff Writer

TCEB certifies 114 business-event venues

The certificates will help to ensure consistent professionalism across Thailand.

MISE supports CMP certification in Macau
May 11, 2018
Staff Writer

MISE supports CMP certification in Macau

The year-long programme will aim to boost accreditation numbers in Macau.

Agency accreditation an important step towards trust: ICESAP
May 4, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Agency accreditation an important step towards trust: ICESAP

ICESAP’s agency accreditation scheme aims to strengthen the position of agencies in the business events world.

SITE to launch new industry certification at IMEX Frankfurt
Apr 18, 2018
Megan Gell

SITE to launch new industry certification at IMEX Frankfurt

Incentive professionals will be able to take the two-hour exam on-site.

MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
Sep 15, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services

AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster