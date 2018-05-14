Search
accreditation
1 day ago
Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US
The Media Ratings Council accreditation loss will push the industry toward use of alternative currencies.
May 14, 2018
TCEB certifies 114 business-event venues
The certificates will help to ensure consistent professionalism across Thailand.
May 11, 2018
MISE supports CMP certification in Macau
The year-long programme will aim to boost accreditation numbers in Macau.
May 4, 2018
Agency accreditation an important step towards trust: ICESAP
ICESAP’s agency accreditation scheme aims to strengthen the position of agencies in the business events world.
Apr 18, 2018
SITE to launch new industry certification at IMEX Frankfurt
Incentive professionals will be able to take the two-hour exam on-site.
Sep 15, 2017
MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.
