abraham abbi asefaw

Cannes Lions under fire for lack of diversity
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Cannes Lions under fire for lack of diversity

Abraham Abbi Asefaw, ousted dean of the Roger Hatchuel Academy learning program at Cannes, decries the decision to leave the program's leadership devoid of people of colour.

A three-step guide to solving a brief in 48 hours
Sep 10, 2015
Byravee Iyer

A three-step guide to solving a brief in 48 hours

SPIKES ASIA - In an unusual workshop session, Abraham Abbi Asefaw attempted to demonstrate how his company, the Pop Up Agency, solves briefs in the course of just 48 hours.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

3 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

4 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

6 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

7 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

9 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

10 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings