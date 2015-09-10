Search
abraham abbi asefaw
1 day ago
Cannes Lions under fire for lack of diversity
Abraham Abbi Asefaw, ousted dean of the Roger Hatchuel Academy learning program at Cannes, decries the decision to leave the program's leadership devoid of people of colour.
Sep 10, 2015
A three-step guide to solving a brief in 48 hours
SPIKES ASIA - In an unusual workshop session, Abraham Abbi Asefaw attempted to demonstrate how his company, the Pop Up Agency, solves briefs in the course of just 48 hours.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins