Jul 10, 2020
Video: AB InBev's global brand VP on pandemic learnings
The brewing giant's Richard Oppy talks with Campaign US about his takeaways over the last few months and the pandemic campaigns he's proudest of.
Nov 19, 2013
BBH Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer account from JWT
SHANGHAI - AB InBev handed creative duties for its Harbin Beer account to BBH last Thursday.
Apr 27, 2011
Louis Cheng rejoins GroupM as managing partner
SHANGHAI - Louis Cheng has rejoined GroupM China today in the newly created position of managing partner, business management.
Jan 18, 2011
Y&R Shanghai scoops Harbin Beer summer campaign
SHANGHAI - Shanghai-based AB InBev has handed creative duties for its Harbin beer summer ad campaign to Y&R Shanghai, marking the agency's first beer account.
