The Times of India
Campaign India Marcomverse: If we publish everything clients want, they'll stop reading the newspaper—Partha Sinha
Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC, Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly podcast for Campaign India.
'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri
Rohit Ohri and Sumeli Chatterjee discussed the importance of cultural voltage and explained how #SindoorKhela came about on day two of Spikes Asia 2018
Consumers in Asia are losing trust in media
Consumers in Asia may once have been largely credulous, but scepticsm is growing. Trust in media is slipping, particularly in India and Japan.
All About... Last Minute Inventory
An online exchange promises late deals on media space.
Lets Learn to Teach - Yahoo! Salutes the Power of a Big Idea that Turned Nation into a Huge Classroom
"Ideas...they have the power". The strength of a big yet simple idea turned the Teach India campaign conceived by JWT for The Times of India into a national movement.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins