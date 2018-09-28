The Times of India

Campaign India Marcomverse: If we publish everything clients want, they'll stop reading the newspaper—Partha Sinha
16 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Campaign India Marcomverse: If we publish everything clients want, they'll stop reading the newspaper—Partha Sinha

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC, Mastercard South Asia, is hosting a fortnightly podcast for Campaign India.

'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri
Sep 28, 2018
Campaign India Team

'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri

Rohit Ohri and Sumeli Chatterjee discussed the importance of cultural voltage and explained how #SindoorKhela came about on day two of Spikes Asia 2018

Consumers in Asia are losing trust in media
Mar 19, 2010
Lai Ee Na

Consumers in Asia are losing trust in media

Consumers in Asia may once have been largely credulous, but scepticsm is growing. Trust in media is slipping, particularly in India and Japan.

All About... Last Minute Inventory
Nov 16, 2009
Asiya Bakht

All About... Last Minute Inventory

An online exchange promises late deals on media space.

Lets Learn to Teach - Yahoo! Salutes the Power of a Big Idea that Turned Nation into a Huge Classroom
Oct 5, 2009
Yahoo

Lets Learn to Teach - Yahoo! Salutes the Power of a Big Idea that Turned Nation into a Huge Classroom

"Ideas...they have the power". The strength of a big yet simple idea turned the Teach India campaign conceived by JWT for The Times of India into a national movement.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

4 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

5 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

6 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

7 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2023 APAC agency rankings: Carat surges on China wins

8 2023 APAC agency rankings: Carat surges on China wins

Moves and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

9 Moves and win roundup: Week of October 30, 2023

Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires

10 Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires