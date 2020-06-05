Richemont

How do luxury brands recover from the darkest hour?
Jun 5, 2020
Carol Huang

How do luxury brands recover from the darkest hour?

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Richemont's Alain Li and Reuter Communications' Chloe Reuter see cause for optimism.

MediaCom snatches global Richemont business
Jul 31, 2017
Maisie Mccabe

MediaCom snatches global Richemont business

The review for the owner of Montblanc, Piaget and Cartier kicked off in the middle of last year.

Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers
Mar 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

Marketers awaken to potential of targetting 'silver-dollar' consumers

HONG KONG - The city's aging population is a fact of life, and although many older citizens have little money and others favour saving over spending, some agency executives argue that marketers have been neglecting an influential demographic segment.

SMG appoints Alfred Cheng as regional director, replacing Doris Kuok
Jul 6, 2012
Benjamin Li

SMG appoints Alfred Cheng as regional director, replacing Doris Kuok

ASIA-PACIFIC - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) has appointed Alfred Cheng as regional director in Hong Kong following the resignation of Doris Kuok in May.

Doris Kuok tipped to depart from Starcom Hong Kong
May 31, 2012
Benjamin Li

Doris Kuok tipped to depart from Starcom Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Doris Kuok, Starcom's regional director leading the Richemont and UBS accounts, and general manager in charge of Hong Kong operations, has resigned, according to a number of industry sources.

OMD HK veteran Susanna Chow joins Carat HK
Mar 9, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMD HK veteran Susanna Chow joins Carat HK

HONG KONG - Carat Hong Kong has hired Susanna Chow, previously business director of OMD Hong Kong for nine years, to a parallel role following a career break.

