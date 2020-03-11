Search
EA Sports
Mar 11, 2020
The beautiful game goes high-tech in Adidas and EA Sports partnership
Campaign promotes data-driven product GMR (pronounced "gamer"), which translates real-life football skills to improve players' performance in EA Sports' Fifa Mobile.
Aug 19, 2010
Beckham signs as brand ambassador for EA Sports
GLOBAL - David Beckham is to become the brand ambassador for the global sports entertainment brand EA Sports as he bids to further enhance his superstar status.
