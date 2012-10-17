3g

Singapore says goodbye to 3G
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore says goodbye to 3G

Major providers M1, Singtel and Starhub will be phasing out 3G services in a bid to transfer users to faster, more secure 4G & 5G networks in the coming year.

Thailand 3G auction concludes; strong growth in mobile advertising expected
Oct 17, 2012
Susie Sell

Thailand 3G auction concludes; strong growth in mobile advertising expected

BANGKOK – Industry experts predict significant growth in the mobile advertising and e-commerce sectors in Thailand after the long-awaited auction of 3G licences drew to a close on Tuesday.

Momentum China wins creative account for China Telecom's 3G service in Shanghai
Jan 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

Momentum China wins creative account for China Telecom's 3G service in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - China Telecom, the largest fixed line service provider and third largest mobile telecommunications provider in China, has appointed Momentum China as agency-of-record for its 3G brand communication business in Shanghai.

North Korea set to register millionth cellphone user
Nov 22, 2011
Staff Reporters

North Korea set to register millionth cellphone user

PYONGYANG - Four years after North Korea's ban on phones had people thrown in prison camps or potentially executed for owning one, the state is about to register its one millionth cellphone user.

Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia
Jun 21, 2011
Racheal Lee

Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Some 261,000 tablets of almost ten brands, valued at US$167 million, were sold across seven Southeast Asian markets over the first four months this year.

Google Mobile creates animated character Mobaco for Japan
Nov 10, 2010
Jane Leung

Google Mobile creates animated character Mobaco for Japan

Google Mobile, in partnership with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) Tokyo, has created a cute and bubbly female character Mobaco to lead its latest campaign in Japan.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

4 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

5 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

7 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

8 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden