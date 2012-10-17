3g
Singapore says goodbye to 3G
Major providers M1, Singtel and Starhub will be phasing out 3G services in a bid to transfer users to faster, more secure 4G & 5G networks in the coming year.
Thailand 3G auction concludes; strong growth in mobile advertising expected
BANGKOK – Industry experts predict significant growth in the mobile advertising and e-commerce sectors in Thailand after the long-awaited auction of 3G licences drew to a close on Tuesday.
Momentum China wins creative account for China Telecom's 3G service in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - China Telecom, the largest fixed line service provider and third largest mobile telecommunications provider in China, has appointed Momentum China as agency-of-record for its 3G brand communication business in Shanghai.
North Korea set to register millionth cellphone user
PYONGYANG - Four years after North Korea's ban on phones had people thrown in prison camps or potentially executed for owning one, the state is about to register its one millionth cellphone user.
Tablet sales surging in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – Some 261,000 tablets of almost ten brands, valued at US$167 million, were sold across seven Southeast Asian markets over the first four months this year.
Google Mobile creates animated character Mobaco for Japan
Google Mobile, in partnership with creative agency Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) Tokyo, has created a cute and bubbly female character Mobaco to lead its latest campaign in Japan.
