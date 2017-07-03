1000

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort

While Jollibee continues to rule the roost as the strongest local brand in the Philippines, according to our exclusive survey, consumers are seeking comfort in familiar, homegrown brands in the second year of the pandemic.

Local brands tumble as a middle-class grows
Jul 3, 2017
Rick Boost

Local brands tumble as a middle-class grows

As our top 100 brands ranking for Vietnam shows, foreign companies tightly contest Asia's fastest growing market.

Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market
Jul 3, 2017
Rick Boost

Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market

We asked five in-market experts for their insights into Vietnamese consumers.

Q&A: Local versus global brands in Vietnam
Jul 3, 2017
Rick Boost

Q&A: Local versus global brands in Vietnam

We asked five in-market experts for their take on the prospects for local versus global brands in Vietnam

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Breakfast Briefing in Shanghai
Aug 30, 2012
Staff Writer

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Breakfast Briefing in Shanghai

After the release of Asia's Top 1000 Brands in July this year, the marketers behind the winning brands in China were treated to a review of this year's findings at a breakfast briefing at the Grand Hyatt in Shanghai. The study, now in its ninth year, is Campaign Asia-Pacific's eagerly awaited annual ranking of consumer brand-recall, produced in cooperation with Nielsen. This year, for the first time, Campaign extended the Top 1000 Brands from the pages of the magazine to an in-person event.

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Apple No. 1 in China, Samsung takes Hong Kong
Jul 5, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Apple No. 1 in China, Samsung takes Hong Kong

GREATER CHINA - Among China consumers, Apple is the number one brand in the mainland, while Samsung has aced out Apple in Hong Kong, according to the Campaign Asia-Pacific 2012 Asia’s Top 1000 Brands report, the biggest and most influential survey of brands in the region.

