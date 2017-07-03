After the release of Asia's Top 1000 Brands in July this year, the marketers behind the winning brands in China were treated to a review of this year's findings at a breakfast briefing at the Grand Hyatt in Shanghai. The study, now in its ninth year, is Campaign Asia-Pacific's eagerly awaited annual ranking of consumer brand-recall, produced in cooperation with Nielsen. This year, for the first time, Campaign extended the Top 1000 Brands from the pages of the magazine to an in-person event.