Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
While Jollibee continues to rule the roost as the strongest local brand in the Philippines, according to our exclusive survey, consumers are seeking comfort in familiar, homegrown brands in the second year of the pandemic.
Local brands tumble as a middle-class grows
As our top 100 brands ranking for Vietnam shows, foreign companies tightly contest Asia's fastest growing market.
Q&A: The factors that make Vietnam a unique market
We asked five in-market experts for their insights into Vietnamese consumers.
Q&A: Local versus global brands in Vietnam
We asked five in-market experts for their take on the prospects for local versus global brands in Vietnam
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Breakfast Briefing in Shanghai
After the release of Asia's Top 1000 Brands in July this year, the marketers behind the winning brands in China were treated to a review of this year's findings at a breakfast briefing at the Grand Hyatt in Shanghai. The study, now in its ninth year, is Campaign Asia-Pacific's eagerly awaited annual ranking of consumer brand-recall, produced in cooperation with Nielsen. This year, for the first time, Campaign extended the Top 1000 Brands from the pages of the magazine to an in-person event.
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Apple No. 1 in China, Samsung takes Hong Kong
GREATER CHINA - Among China consumers, Apple is the number one brand in the mainland, while Samsung has aced out Apple in Hong Kong, according to the Campaign Asia-Pacific 2012 Asia’s Top 1000 Brands report, the biggest and most influential survey of brands in the region.
