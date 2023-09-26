Learning & Development

Hot Wheels teaches kids to embrace failure
Sep 26, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

The Mattel brand’s new campaign seeks to show parents that it builds resilience and fuels creativity.

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what businesses need to do
Aug 23, 2023
Shawn Lim

After Campaign's exclusive reporting on the internal strife in Circles.Life, we speak to ex-employees and workplace culture experts on what red flags other businesses need to watch out for.

