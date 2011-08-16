ASIA PACIFIC- McCann Healthcare Worldwide has announced three new senior hires; James Hammond, Sohan Shah, and Jay Hwang.
HONG KONG — IEC in Sports has hired Andy Low for its sales team in Hong Kong, while Irene Chua will join its operations team.
ASIA PACIFIC- Preschoolers around the world will never have to depart with their favourite CBeebies characters again as a result of the newly released app from BBC Worldwide – CBeebies On The Go.
HONG KONG - Corporate communications' veteran Raj Seth has been appointed as the new senior vice president and head of corporate technology for the Fleishman-Hillard Technology Group in Asia Pacific.
HONG KONG - M&C Saatchi has been selected as the new ad agency for Yee Tung Heen restaurant, following a competitive pitch.
Hong Kong - The DDB Shanghai Group latest video effort for soft drink brand Tropicana has the potential to go 'viral'. Launched on Youku this week, the video promotes Tropicana's new "Have one more bottle, Love once more" campaign.
