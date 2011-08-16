Zahra Kamaruddin

McCann HealthCare WorldWide appoints three senior hires to its Asia Pacific Office
Advertising
Aug 16, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

McCann HealthCare WorldWide appoints three senior ...

ASIA PACIFIC- McCann Healthcare Worldwide has announced three new senior hires; James Hammond, Sohan Shah, and Jay Hwang.

IEC in Sports to expand Hong Kong office with new hires
News
Aug 16, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

IEC in Sports to expand Hong Kong office with new hires

HONG KONG — IEC in Sports has hired Andy Low for its sales team in Hong Kong, while Irene Chua will join its operations team.

BBC WorldWide releases CBeebies app for iPhone and iPad
Media
Aug 16, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

BBC WorldWide releases CBeebies app for iPhone and iPad

ASIA PACIFIC- Preschoolers around the world will never have to depart with their favourite CBeebies characters again as a result of the newly released app from BBC Worldwide – CBeebies On The Go.

Fleishman-Hillard appoints Raj Seth as head of corporate technology
News
Aug 15, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

Fleishman-Hillard appoints Raj Seth as head of ...

HONG KONG - Corporate communications' veteran Raj Seth has been appointed as the new senior vice president and head of corporate technology for the Fleishman-Hillard Technology Group in Asia Pacific.

M&C Saatchi appointed to relaunch Yee Tung Heen restaurant
News
Aug 12, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

M&C Saatchi appointed to relaunch Yee Tung Heen ...

HONG KONG - M&C Saatchi has been selected as the new ad agency for Yee Tung Heen restaurant, following a competitive pitch.

DDB Shanghai Group establishes a new campaign for Tropicana
The Work
Aug 11, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

DDB Shanghai Group establishes a new campaign for ...

Hong Kong - The DDB Shanghai Group latest video effort for soft drink brand Tropicana has the potential to go 'viral'. Launched on Youku this week, the video promotes Tropicana's new "Have one more bottle, Love once more" campaign.

