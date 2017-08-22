Capturing a viewer's attention can be a stumbling block, but with immersive video components like tactile sensors and life-like graphics, the way forward is clear.
The rise of vertical video format and greater strides in ad optimisation are reshaping mobile practices.
Brand awareness and measurable conversions are not mutually exclusive. Time to think in terms of brand performance marketing, writes Vikas Gulati of Opera Mediaworks.
Mobile marketing is the future. Here are three principles of using it effectively.
As consumers rapidly adopt mobile, Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, provides seven trends that will drive mobile advertising to centre stage in 2013.
As mobile rapidly transforms the media landscape, brands have to quickly learn how to deliver superior brand experiences. Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, delivers 10 imperatives for doing so.
