Vikas Gulati

7 trends that impact mobile advertising
Analysis
Feb 24, 2017
The rise of vertical video format and greater strides in ad optimisation are reshaping mobile practices.

Branding v performance: Dawn of a new online era
Digital
Mar 30, 2016
Brand awareness and measurable conversions are not mutually exclusive. Time to think in terms of brand performance marketing, writes Vikas Gulati of Opera Mediaworks.

Mobile marketing juggernaut: Ride it or get run over
Digital
Dec 16, 2013
Mobile marketing is the future. Here are three principles of using it effectively.

7 mobile ad trends for 2013: What's hot and what's not
Digital
Jan 15, 2013
As consumers rapidly adopt mobile, Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, provides seven trends that will drive mobile advertising to centre stage in 2013.

OPINION: 10 commandments of mobile marketing
Digital
Nov 26, 2012
As mobile rapidly transforms the media landscape, brands have to quickly learn how to deliver superior brand experiences. Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, delivers 10 imperatives for doing so.

