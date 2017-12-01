Reynold D’Silva

Rising to the special occasion
Advertising
Dec 1, 2017
Reynold D’Silva

Rising to the special occasion

It can be tricky for a brand to make the most out of seasonal festivals or special events. Reynold D’Silva at Facebook takes a look at a few that got it right recently.

The coming wave of ecommerce for consumer goods
Analysis
Oct 31, 2016
Reynold D’Silva

The coming wave of ecommerce for consumer goods

Online sales account for a small amount of FMCG revenue today, but brands need to prepare for rapid change or risk getting swamped, writes Facebook's Reynold D'Silva.

Reaching goldfish: The key to mobile marketing in Southeast Asia
Digital
Feb 18, 2016
Reynold D’Silva

Reaching goldfish: The key to mobile marketing in ...

With human attention spans now lower than those of some small-brained animals, marketers need to reinvent the business of getting noticed.

Connecting brands with generation 'M' in Southeast Asia
Digital
May 26, 2015
Reynold D’Silva

Connecting brands with generation 'M' in Southeast Asia

What can mobile do that TV can’t?

