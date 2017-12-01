It can be tricky for a brand to make the most out of seasonal festivals or special events. Reynold D’Silva at Facebook takes a look at a few that got it right recently.
Online sales account for a small amount of FMCG revenue today, but brands need to prepare for rapid change or risk getting swamped, writes Facebook's Reynold D'Silva.
With human attention spans now lower than those of some small-brained animals, marketers need to reinvent the business of getting noticed.
What can mobile do that TV can’t?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins