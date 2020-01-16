Prasad Sangameshwaran

Send feedback to Prasad Sangameshwaran.
'There are many who are hoping AI is just a fad that'll go away'
Digital
Jan 16, 2020
Prasad Sangameshwaran

'There are many who are hoping AI is just a fad ...

Martech has shifted the role of marketing managers to metrics and strategy, not promotions and creatives, says Darden School of Business professor Rajkumar Venkatesan.

What can advertising learn from blackjack and single malts?
Advertising
Sep 26, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

What can advertising learn from blackjack and ...

Ogilvy's Sonal Dabral spoke at Spikes Asia about the three things he enjoys the most in life, and how they relate to the industry.

'60% of the ads do not travel well across Asia'
Advertising
Sep 26, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

'60% of the ads do not travel well across Asia'

As cultural shifts continue to happen at a rapid pace, Irene Joshy of Kantar provides some tips to stay ahead of the curve and build iconic brands

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the stereotyping trap'
Advertising
Sep 25, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Diageo's India CMO on avoiding 'falling into the ...

Julie Bramham makes a strong case for doing away with gender stereotypes at the inaugural session of Spikes Asia 2019

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is where the plot thickens
Advertising
Sep 16, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

For DAN's new APAC CEO Ashish Bhasin, the sequel is ...

The career trajectory of Ashish Bhasin, the newly appointed CEO of DAN APAC, shows that it's possible to have a longer and more impactful second innings in advertising.

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India
Advertising
Aug 21, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India

DDB's global CEO: "I know what it feels like to be passed over for an opportunity."

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia