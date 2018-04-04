Phil Townend

Make video fit for platform, fit for purpose
Digital
Apr 4, 2018
Phil Townend

Make video fit for platform, fit for purpose

Don’t value meaningless reach over meaningful experiences, say IAB Singapore board members Phil Townend of Unruly and Gavin Buxton of SpotX.

Need for speed: Video creative must catch up with consumers
Analysis
Jan 16, 2017
Phil Townend

Need for speed: Video creative must catch up with ...

If the consumer is driving at 200mph and the trailing media tech industry is trying to keep up at 150mph, at what speed do we think the creative industry is evolving? IAB Singapore’s Phil Townend highlights the challenges.

Life beyond the view?
Analysis
Dec 9, 2016
Phil Townend

Life beyond the view?

Only by focusing on outputs can brands get real value from their data, says Unruly's Phil Townend.

